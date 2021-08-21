WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WEL) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WEL) – Stock analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 16th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Desjardins also issued estimates for WELL Health Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, Beacon Securities upgraded WELL Health Technologies from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

