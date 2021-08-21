Wells Fargo & Company Raises Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $180.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A has been the topic of several other reports. boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.77.

NYSE A opened at $168.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.56. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $94.76 and a fifty-two week high of $170.74.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 16.12%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total transaction of $518,917.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $138,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,512.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,994,954 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

