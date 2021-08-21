WESPAC Advisors LLC Acquires 3,650 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 55.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in ONEOK by 253.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 58.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OKE traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $50.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,129,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,289. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.93. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.04.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 263.38%.

OKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

