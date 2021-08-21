WESPAC Advisors LLC Invests $269,000 in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 95,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 149,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 14,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,844,000.

Shares of EWG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.61. 1,689,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,995,665. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $36.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.75.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

