WESPAC Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ICVT traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,051 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.31.

