WESPAC Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

WESPAC Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,960 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 290.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 103.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.23.

MPW stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,371,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,082,762. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.43.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

