WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 66,595 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 66,595 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Marathon Oil by 9.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,443,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $154,264,000 after buying an additional 1,266,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,418,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,747,000 after purchasing an additional 374,231 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,219,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,462,000 after purchasing an additional 607,626 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 25.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,435,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,324 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 6.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,196,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,503,000 after purchasing an additional 304,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRO traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $10.72. The company had a trading volume of 12,764,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,323,496. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $14.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.24%.

MRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $11.60 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

