Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0218 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

MHF stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.21. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.22% of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

