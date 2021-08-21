Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Director Michael W. D. Howell Sells 4,446 Shares of Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Director Michael W. D. Howell sold 4,446 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $384,089.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,007.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

WAB stock opened at $85.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $55.83 and a 52 week high of $89.55.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 130,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,220,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,278 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $643,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 498.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 58,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WAB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.40.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

