WhiteCoin (XWC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $26.11 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 21st. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 9% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002142 BTC on exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $778.40 million and approximately $26.11 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00051016 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00028072 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00010000 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 937,367,510 coins and its circulating supply is 737,367,509 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.