Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Short Interest Down 16.0% in July

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 645,700 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the July 15th total of 768,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 532,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of WSR traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.60. 458,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $410.67 million, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.42. Whitestone REIT has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.55.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 2.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Whitestone REIT will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0358 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.24%.

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

