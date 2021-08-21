WoodTrust Financial Corp Acquires 566 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,541 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 180 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $102,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,546,923 shares of company stock valued at $883,691,385 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $359.37. 8,697,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,962,672. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $351.80. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.13 and a one year high of $377.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

