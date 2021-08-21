WoodTrust Financial Corp Buys New Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,827,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,404,000 after buying an additional 32,528 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 125.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.2% in the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 11.5% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus raised their price target on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.58.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.05. 1,194,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,020. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $208.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $98.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.68.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

