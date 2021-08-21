WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $3.88 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,081,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.96 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.53.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

