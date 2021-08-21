WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $6.78 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.8% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,115,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,988,460,000 after purchasing an additional 823,137 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 8.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,907,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,039 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,725,272 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,885,181,000 after purchasing an additional 381,103 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,613,857 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,773,949,000 after acquiring an additional 323,467 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,817,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,374,002,000 after acquiring an additional 61,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.08.

NYSE DIS traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,239,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,820,940. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.08, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

