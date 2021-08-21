WoodTrust Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 90.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AME. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in AMETEK by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in AMETEK by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,692,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.77. The company had a trading volume of 584,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.10. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.90 and a fifty-two week high of $140.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.50.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

