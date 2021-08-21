WoodTrust Financial Corp Purchases 980 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,090 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,250,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $2,187,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $117.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,982,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,321. The stock has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.41 and a twelve month high of $122.42.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total value of $164,695.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,600,521.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,382 shares of company stock valued at $12,945,124. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

