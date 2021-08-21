Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Trading 19.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 21st. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $490,108.28 and approximately $1,074.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.47 or 0.00015232 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00057848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.95 or 0.00134472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00150121 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,128.36 or 1.00178005 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.07 or 0.00927932 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,266.46 or 0.06660661 BTC.

About Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.