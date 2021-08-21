XIO (XIO) Market Cap Tops $7.86 Million

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 21st. One XIO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XIO has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. XIO has a total market capitalization of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XIO alerts:

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000026 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000030 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 51.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About XIO

XIO is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx . The official website for XIO is xio.network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

XIO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XIO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.