XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets Smart electric vehicles principally in China. It also offers autonomous driving software system. XPeng Inc. is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. raised their price objective on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Nomura Instinet started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPeng has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.68.

Shares of XPEV opened at $38.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. XPeng has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $74.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of XPeng by 100.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,923,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in XPeng in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in XPeng by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 356,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,855,000 after purchasing an additional 94,236 shares during the period. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

