Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Equities research analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet cut Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

XPER stock opened at $20.82 on Thursday. Xperi has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $25.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.69.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Xperi had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 14.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xperi will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $153,776.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,016.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Xperi during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Xperi during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Xperi by 83.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Xperi by 2,142.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

