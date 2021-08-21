YAM (YAM) Trading 28.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

YAM (CURRENCY:YAM) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last seven days, YAM has traded up 28.6% against the US dollar. One YAM coin can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001588 BTC on exchanges. YAM has a market cap of $7.83 million and $247,728.00 worth of YAM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YAM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00057376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00014895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.58 or 0.00815533 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00048310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00105294 BTC.

About YAM

YAM (CRYPTO:YAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2020. YAM’s total supply is 13,851,776 coins and its circulating supply is 12,372,542 coins. YAM’s official website is yam.finance . YAM’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.