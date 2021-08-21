Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) Announces Dividend of $0.48

Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) declared a dividend on Friday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.4797 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

YLWDF opened at $11.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.56. Yellow Pages has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $12.40.

Get Yellow Pages alerts:

YLWDF has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Yellow Pages from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Yellow Pages in a research note on Wednesday.

Yellow Pages Ltd. is a digital media and marketing company, which engages in the provision of digital advertising and marketing solutions. It operates through the YP and Other segments. The YP segment offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management and digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.