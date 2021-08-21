YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.02 Million

YFDAI.FINANCE (CURRENCY:YF-DAI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 21st. During the last seven days, YFDAI.FINANCE has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. One YFDAI.FINANCE coin can now be purchased for $744.50 or 0.01518439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YFDAI.FINANCE has a total market cap of $2.97 million and $1.02 million worth of YFDAI.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YFDAI.FINANCE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00057068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.92 or 0.00132415 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.51 or 0.00151961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,018.42 or 0.99975525 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.18 or 0.00912042 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,248.48 or 0.06625445 BTC.

YFDAI.FINANCE Profile

YFDAI.FINANCE’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,986 coins. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YfdaiF . The official website for YFDAI.FINANCE is yfdai.finance

Buying and Selling YFDAI.FINANCE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFDAI.FINANCE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YFDAI.FINANCE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YFDAI.FINANCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YFDAI.FINANCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YFDAI.FINANCE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.