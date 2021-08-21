Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $827.62 Million

Brokerages expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to report $827.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $790.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $867.77 million. Boyd Gaming posted sales of $652.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year sales of $3.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The business had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BYD. TheStreet upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 70,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $4,078,610.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $719,155.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,448 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,072. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at $1,284,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,369,000 after acquiring an additional 104,314 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 599,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,339,000 after purchasing an additional 55,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BYD opened at $56.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.38. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $25.53 and a twelve month high of $71.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

