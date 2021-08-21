Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $88.50 Million

Equities analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) will announce sales of $88.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $83.40 million to $93.60 million. Dril-Quip posted sales of $91.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full-year sales of $350.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $348.20 million to $353.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $402.10 million, with estimates ranging from $395.20 million to $409.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DRQ shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.06.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $172,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRQ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,974,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the first quarter worth $210,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the first quarter worth $405,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 140.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DRQ opened at $23.03 on Friday. Dril-Quip has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $40.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.71.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

