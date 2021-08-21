Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to Announce $3.24 EPS

Brokerages expect that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will report $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Facebook’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.28. Facebook posted earnings of $2.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Facebook will report full year earnings of $14.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.92 to $14.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $16.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.24 to $17.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

FB stock opened at $359.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $351.80. Facebook has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $377.55.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $102,678.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,546,923 shares of company stock worth $883,691,385 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

