Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to post $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.45. Huntington Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $16.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 87,576 shares of company stock worth $1,399,197 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $28,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

