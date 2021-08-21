Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) to report $59.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Repay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.74 million. Repay posted sales of $37.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full-year sales of $218.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $217.10 million to $220.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $289.01 million, with estimates ranging from $282.93 million to $296.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $48.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.90) earnings per share.

RPAY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

In other Repay news, CTO Jason Kirk sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $95,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 178,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 25,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $631,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,372,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Repay by 13.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,906,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,999,000 after purchasing an additional 697,665 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Repay by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,868,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,792,000 after purchasing an additional 370,773 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Repay by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,017,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,319,000 after purchasing an additional 994,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Repay by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,008,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,363,000 after purchasing an additional 67,887 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Repay by 15.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,234,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,754,000 after purchasing an additional 435,500 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.80. 344,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,486. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 6.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.97. Repay has a 12 month low of $20.18 and a 12 month high of $28.42.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

