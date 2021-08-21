Zacks: Analysts Expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) will post $35.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.00 million and the lowest is $34.90 million. Farmers National Banc posted sales of $33.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year sales of $147.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $145.00 million to $150.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $149.35 million, with estimates ranging from $136.70 million to $162.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Farmers National Banc.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 34.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Shares of Farmers National Banc stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $15.63. 180,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,595. Farmers National Banc has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.67. The company has a market cap of $442.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 28.03%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 52,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Farmers National Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 38.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers National Banc (FMNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.