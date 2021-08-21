Zacks: Analysts Expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Will Post Earnings of $3.85 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will post earnings per share of $3.85 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.05. Lennox International posted earnings of $3.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year earnings of $13.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.70 to $13.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $14.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.60 to $15.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 399.68%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LII. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair downgraded shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.00.

In other news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 4,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.26, for a total transaction of $1,419,787.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total transaction of $2,382,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,301,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,193 shares of company stock valued at $6,717,414. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter worth about $452,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 24.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 284.7% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 16.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $333.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International has a one year low of $259.62 and a one year high of $356.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $332.74.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

