Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $612.07 Million

Analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will post sales of $612.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Crocs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $620.50 million and the lowest is $599.30 million. Crocs posted sales of $361.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Crocs.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The company had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CROX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Crocs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

In other Crocs news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $53,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,004.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $77,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,478,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,447 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CROX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $51,847,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.93. 786,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Crocs has a twelve month low of $36.84 and a twelve month high of $147.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.87.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crocs (CROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.