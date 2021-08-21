Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.29 Billion

Analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will post $2.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.32 billion. MasTec posted sales of $1.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year sales of $8.14 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.90 billion to $9.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTZ traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.48. 476,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,494. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.77. MasTec has a 52-week low of $40.18 and a 52-week high of $122.33.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

