Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to Post $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $1.08. The Walt Disney reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 415%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $3.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $5.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Walt Disney.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

NYSE DIS opened at $175.12 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.08, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.77.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

