Zacks: Brokerages Expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will announce $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.39. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $82.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.29 million.

COLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 107.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,886,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,319 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 286,470 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,216.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,932 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 27,658 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $967,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.17. 284,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,198. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $26.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.96.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

