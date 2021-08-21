Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) will report $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.19. Gladstone Capital also posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 112.35% and a return on equity of 9.73%.

GLAD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLAD. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Capital by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 227,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 113,635 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Gladstone Capital by 19.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 607,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 98,338 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Gladstone Capital by 115.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 54,833 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 17.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 40,152 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the first quarter valued at $369,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLAD opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $395.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.45. Gladstone Capital has a 1-year low of $6.97 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 96.30%.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

