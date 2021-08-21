Zacks: Brokerages Expect HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.97 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) will report $3.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.93 billion. HollyFrontier posted sales of $2.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full year sales of $15.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.85 billion to $18.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $23.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.81 billion to $30.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research lowered HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Tudor Pickering lowered HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cowen raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

NYSE HFC traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $28.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,495,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HollyFrontier has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $42.39.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 26.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 161,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 33,267 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $959,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 188,186.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 28,228 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 93.3% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 36,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 27.6% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 29,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

