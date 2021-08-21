Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) to report sales of $6.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.50 million and the highest is $7.46 million. Kindred Biosciences reported sales of $1.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 523.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full-year sales of $26.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.40 million to $30.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $85.55 million, with estimates ranging from $46.09 million to $125.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kindred Biosciences.

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 54.19% and a negative net margin of 529.26%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.25 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

In related news, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,574,271 shares in the company, valued at $14,499,035.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,080 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Kindred Biosciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 426,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 18,221 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Kindred Biosciences by 11,801.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,751,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728,735 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the second quarter worth $4,425,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Kindred Biosciences by 30.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the second quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KIN remained flat at $$9.23 during trading on Wednesday. 186,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,914. The stock has a market cap of $419.61 million, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Kindred Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $9.28.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on saving and improving the lives of pets. The company was founded by Richard Chin and Denise M. Bevers on September 25, 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kindred Biosciences (KIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.