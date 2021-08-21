Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $187.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will announce sales of $187.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $182.60 million to $189.60 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported sales of $193.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year sales of $747.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $739.30 million to $755.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $769.50 million, with estimates ranging from $758.40 million to $794.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 37.01%. The business had revenue of $160.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PPBI. Raymond James reduced their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $195,678.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $587,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 29,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,259,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,916,000 after buying an additional 86,415 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPBI stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $39.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 176.00%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

