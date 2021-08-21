Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Corp. is an asset manager which owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries include Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is containership owner/operator while APR is in mobile power solutions as a lessor and operator. Atlas Corp., formerly known as Seaspan Corporation, is based in HONG KONG, China. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ATCO. TheStreet lowered shares of Atlas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.14.

Shares of ATCO opened at $13.51 on Friday. Atlas has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $14.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.81 million. Atlas had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Atlas by 10,340.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,856 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Atlas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Atlas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,270,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Atlas during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Atlas by 6.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

