Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) to Strong Sell

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of orally delivered molecule therapeutics for use in orphan indications and other areas with significant unmet medical need. The Company is initially applying its technology to develop an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone for hypoparathyroidism and osteoporosis. Entera Bio Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Entera Bio in a research report on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Entera Bio from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of ENTX stock opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31. The company has a market capitalization of $108.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.68. Entera Bio has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $10.16.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 161.80% and a negative net margin of 3,414.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that Entera Bio will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTX. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Entera Bio in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Entera Bio during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entera Bio during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entera Bio during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Entera Bio by 66.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 48,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis.

