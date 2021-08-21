Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.80.

FLGT stock opened at $90.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Fulgent Genetics has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $189.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.49.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 789.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total transaction of $755,512.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,775,287.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $116,331.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,403 in the last three months. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 36.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,446,000 after buying an additional 34,118 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 25.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. 34.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

