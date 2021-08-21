Zacks Investment Research Downgrades OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OncoCyte Corporation is primarily focused on the development of novel, non-invasive blood and urine diagnostic tests for detection of cancer. OncoCyte Corporation is based in Alameda, California. “

Get OncoCyte alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.71.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OCX opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.15 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.89. OncoCyte has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 million. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 652.99% and a negative return on equity of 43.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OncoCyte will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCX. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in OncoCyte by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 678,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 21,204 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 242,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 21,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 53,105 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 59.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OncoCyte (OCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.