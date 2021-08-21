Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is a biopharmaceutical company which develops, acquires and commercializes product candidates that target rare diseases. Its product candidate consists of COR-003, is a cortisol inhibitor, for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome, COR-004 and COR-005 to treat acromegaly, BP-2001, the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trial. Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of SBBP stock opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $129.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.58. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.59.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 66.82% and a negative net margin of 115.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 19.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after buying an additional 376,782 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,197,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after buying an additional 85,496 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,542,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,253,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

