Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kronos Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics designed to transform patient outcomes by targeting dysregulated transcription. Kronos Bio Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, Calif. “

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Kronos Bio in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.50.

NASDAQ:KRON opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of -2.41. Kronos Bio has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $39.60.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. Research analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $189,201.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,253.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Kronos Bio by 45.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Kronos Bio by 78.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Kronos Bio by 148.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Kronos Bio by 213.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Kronos Bio in the second quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

