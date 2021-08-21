Zacks Investment Research Lowers Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metacrine Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s program includes MET409 and MET642 which are in clinical trial. Metacrine Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.25.

Metacrine stock opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Metacrine has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19. The company has a market capitalization of $69.23 million and a P/E ratio of -0.66.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Metacrine by 65.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 160,809 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Metacrine by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 329,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 40,795 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Metacrine by 334.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 240,950 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Metacrine in the second quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Metacrine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $611,000. 49.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Metacrine Company Profile

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

