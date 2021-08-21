Zacks Investment Research Lowers Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Milestone Scientific, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets and sells equipment and related disposable or consumable items and other products for use primarily by the dental practitioner. The company’s principal product is The Wand(TM), a computer controlled painless injection system enabling the practitioner to more quickly and effectively anesthetize patients in certain dental applications. The company also markets and sells: SplatrFree(TM) disposable prophy angles and related consumable products; and clinically oriented dental products. “

Shares of MLSS stock opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.76 million, a P/E ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78. Milestone Scientific has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $4.85.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 36.31% and a negative net margin of 80.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Milestone Scientific will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLSS. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Milestone Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. 15.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments.

