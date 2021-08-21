Zacks Investment Research Lowers Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of THR opened at $16.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $547.96 million, a P/E ratio of 65.76 and a beta of 1.62. Thermon Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.92.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 2.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermon Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 655.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 179,431 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Thermon Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Thermon Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thermon Group by 51.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Thermon Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

