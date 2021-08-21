ZClassic Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.80 Million (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 21st. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $1,980.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.21 or 0.00313396 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.81 or 0.00152045 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.53 or 0.00153499 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008695 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002602 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,283,472 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

