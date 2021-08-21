ZCore (ZCR) Price Up 11.3% This Week

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded up 20% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. ZCore has a market capitalization of $155,139.18 and approximately $137.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZCore has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. One ZCore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Xaya (CHI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 10,589,109 coins. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling ZCore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

